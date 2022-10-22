Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Shop Apotheke Europe from €135.00 ($137.76) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.79.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.