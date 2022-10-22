Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MONY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.32) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 261 ($3.15).

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 173.30 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £930.38 million and a P/E ratio of 1,575.45. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 232.02 ($2.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 192.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.57.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone bought 21,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £40,039.65 ($48,380.44).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

