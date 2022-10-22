Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.7% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $208,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.3246 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

