SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a SEK 22.50 price objective on the stock.
SIG Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:SIGCY opened at 19.34 on Friday. SIG Group has a 1-year low of 19.00 and a 1-year high of 22.30.
About SIG Group
