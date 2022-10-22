SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a SEK 22.50 price objective on the stock.

SIG Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:SIGCY opened at 19.34 on Friday. SIG Group has a 1-year low of 19.00 and a 1-year high of 22.30.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

