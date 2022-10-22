Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Simmons First National stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Simmons First National has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $32.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

