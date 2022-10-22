Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.63

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and traded as low as $17.19. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 125,238 shares traded.

Singapore Telecommunications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

