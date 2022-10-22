Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,212,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $235,935,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $780,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,229,175 shares of company stock worth $28,809,899 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIX opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.