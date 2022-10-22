SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SKM stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. Research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
