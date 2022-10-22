SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. Research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 903.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

