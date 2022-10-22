SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.77.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SLG stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -286.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,953,000 after acquiring an additional 731,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after buying an additional 674,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,395,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 933.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 273,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 247,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.