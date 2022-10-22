Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Cut to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SMORF opened at 2.16 on Tuesday. Smoore International has a 12-month low of 2.10 and a 12-month high of 5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of 2.16.
