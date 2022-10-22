Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNAP. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.76.

NYSE SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at $15,159,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

