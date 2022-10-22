Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Barclays upped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Snap from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Snap to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O'sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Snap by 134.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 1.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Snap by 97.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 762,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Snap by 166.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

