Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Barclays increased their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Snap from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Snap to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Snap Trading Down 28.1 %

SNAP stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

