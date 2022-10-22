Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.39. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 28.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

