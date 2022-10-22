Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

IWO traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.71. 437,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,141. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

