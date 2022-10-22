Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.29. 790,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,710. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.13. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

