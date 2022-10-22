Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $174.31 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00810055 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $112.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

