South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

South Plains Financial has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

South Plains Financial stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.57. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $30.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $664,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,593 shares in the company, valued at $37,931,146.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 78.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.