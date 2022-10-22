Southern Copper Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.7% per year over the last three years. Southern Copper has a dividend payout ratio of 102.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.7%.

Southern Copper Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:SCCO opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Southern Copper has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,591,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 15.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 823,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,028,000 after purchasing an additional 108,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Stories

