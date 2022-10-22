SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 7,960 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.74. 1,342,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $117.86. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

