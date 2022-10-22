SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $96,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,992 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

