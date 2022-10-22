SPC Financial Inc. Has $17.56 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,113 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for about 2.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.90% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.57. 1,006,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,127. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

