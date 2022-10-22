SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 1,748 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.50. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.