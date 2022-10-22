SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.33

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWX. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 210,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 40,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

