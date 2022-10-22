Spectris’ (SXS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

SXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,485 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($44.10) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,424 ($41.37).

SXS stock opened at GBX 2,825 ($34.13) on Wednesday. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,371 ($28.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,952 ($47.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,587.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,817.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,845.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,101.12%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

