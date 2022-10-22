Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.33.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of Spire stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,845,000 after acquiring an additional 38,078 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 274,260 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spire by 5.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

