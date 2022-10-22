Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $148.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.35.
Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.87. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $78.50 and a 12-month high of $305.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 2,971,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $321,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $37,626,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,726,000 after buying an additional 373,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Spotify Technology by 664.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 417,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,019,000 after buying an additional 362,689 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
