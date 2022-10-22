Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Trading 1.4% Higher

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Spring Valley Acquisition Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

