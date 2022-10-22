Square Token (SQUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $45.30 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $45.30 million and approximately $175,974.00 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Square Token token can now be purchased for $21.90 or 0.00113913 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 22.10638786 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $169,502.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

