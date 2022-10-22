SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 66 to SEK 60 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
