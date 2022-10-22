SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 66 to SEK 60 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

