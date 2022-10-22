Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,357,000 after acquiring an additional 261,602 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stantec has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.79.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $875.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

