Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $92.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

