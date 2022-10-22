Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,851 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.