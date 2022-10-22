Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 494,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,608,000 after acquiring an additional 51,086 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

