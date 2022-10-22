Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $82.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $165.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.