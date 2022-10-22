Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $424,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 470,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,229,000 after buying an additional 40,341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $143.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

