Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $256,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 3.9 %
LYB opened at $82.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
