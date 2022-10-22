Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $256,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

LYB opened at $82.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.