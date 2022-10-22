Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $281,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,380. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

