Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

