Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 127,848 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.15 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.
SoFi Technologies Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
