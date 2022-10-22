Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,271 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.73. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

