Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Parsons to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Parsons Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PSN opened at $43.45 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $2,905,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.