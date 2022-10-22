Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.72 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $786.08 million, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.72%.

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 31,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

