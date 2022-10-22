Steem Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Steem has a total market cap of $87.51 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,209.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021299 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00272132 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00121101 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.81 or 0.00743445 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00566413 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00244615 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
