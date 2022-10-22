Steem Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $87.95 million and $10.05 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,233.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021161 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00271736 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00118528 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00736513 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.23 or 0.00567962 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00245610 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
