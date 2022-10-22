Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CL King raised Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.78.

SHOO stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 26.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 9.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $214,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

