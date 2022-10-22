Stifel Nicolaus Trims Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Target Price to C$33.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABX. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.67.
Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$20.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.68. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$19.02 and a one year high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99.
Barrick Gold Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
