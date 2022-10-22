StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
NYSE IHT opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.