StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of Limbach stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. Limbach has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
