StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Performance

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. Limbach has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Limbach Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Limbach by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

