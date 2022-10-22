StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Nielsen Stock Performance

NYSE NLSN opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nielsen

Nielsen Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

