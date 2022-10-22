StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Nielsen Stock Performance
NYSE NLSN opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nielsen
Nielsen Company Profile
Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.
